Insider track | Mann Ki Baat: Capital talk

Cabinet whispers: Winds of change
There is an undercurrent of speculation in political circles, especially around the BJP, that a few long-serving ministers might soon see changes in their roles. The buzz—still firmly in the realm of gossip—suggests that the RSS has nudged the party leadership to rethink the positions of about six ministers who have held the same portfolios across two terms. Some are seen as having delivered little headline-worthy work in their current jobs, though that judgment is always subjective. The BJP, however, isn’t keen to drop them entirely as most are considered close to the top brass. So, they may be shifted laterally into organisational roles. Allies, on the other hand, are unlikely to face any change unless they ask for it themselves. For now, the matter remains a quietly evolving story.
Mann Ki Baat: Capital talk
Since its launch in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat has become a monthly ritual in many Indian homes. What began as a simple radio address by the Prime Minister has grown into a multimedia platform—broadcast on All India Radio, Doordarshan, YouTube, NewsOnAIR, and even overseas through social media and OTT platforms like WAVES. It shares inspiring stories, social messages, and reflections—but beyond content, it has also proven financially successful. Official data shows it has generated Rs 34.13 crore in revenue so far. That this has been achieved without commercial advertising, with the reach and impact to boot, is remarkable. In an age defined by speed and brevity, Mann Ki Baat demonstrates that thoughtful, long-form storytelling can still resonate widely—and even pay its way.
Jharkhand’s bureaucratic snag
In Jharkhand, a scheduled Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting on August 18 was supposed to consider promoting senior state police officers to the IPS cadre. Instead, it has been put on hold. The reason: the UPSC did not recognise the state’s acting DGP, Anurag Gupta, who was meant to be part of the panel. The snag reflects a larger tussle between the state and the Centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs had refused a request from the Hemant Soren government to extend Gupta’s tenure beyond his superannuation in April 2025. Despite this, the state retained him as acting DGP—a decision now under challenge in the Supreme Court. In the process, routine career progression for several officers has been stalled, showing how bureaucratic files can be caught in political crosswinds.
A diplomatic reunion
One of the heartwarming moments of the week was the visit of South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun. He was returning to Delhi after nearly a decade. He spoke fondly of his earlier posting here as Korea’s Ambassador to India, recalling his interactions with India’s current External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar—then serving as Foreign Secretary. Cho Hyun marvelled at how India has changed in the last decade, attributing much of it to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Such laudatory compliments are a routine in diplomatic circles. However, his seemed genuinely personal, shaped by his own memories of India. The meeting of two former colleagues, now facing each other as equals on the global stage, was a quiet reminder that international relationships often evolve as much between individuals as between nations.
The Constitution Club showdown
The elections at the Constitution Club of India are over, but Lutyens’ Delhi is still talking about them. What should have been a quiet vote turned into a mini power battle within the BJP. On one side stood Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former Union Minister and trained commercial pilot, who currently holds a key post at the club. On the other side was Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, former MP from Muzaffarnagar, backed by sitting MPs unhappy with how the club was being run. The twist came when a Chief Minister’s office from a BJP-ruled state reportedly stepped in to rally support for Rudy, asking MPs and ex-MPs from that state to back him. Balyan’s camp claimed Rudy had also roped in Opposition MPs onto his panel, and that helped secure his victory. They pointed out the unusually high turnout of former MPs, while noting the irony that many new BJP MPs, including ministers like Hardeep Singh Puri and S. Jaishankar, had not even signed up as members.