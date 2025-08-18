Insider track | Mann Ki Baat: Capital talk

Cabinet whispers: Winds of change

There is an undercurrent of speculation in political circles, especially around the BJP, that a few long-serving ministers might soon see changes in their roles. The buzz—still firmly in the realm of gossip—suggests that the RSS has nudged the party leadership to rethink the positions of about six ministers who have held the same portfolios across two terms. Some are seen as having delivered little headline-worthy work in their current jobs, though that judgment is always subjective. The BJP, however, isn’t keen to drop them entirely as most are considered close to the top brass. So, they may be shifted laterally into organisational roles. Allies, on the other hand, are unlikely to face any change unless they ask for it themselves. For now, the matter remains a quietly evolving story.

Mann Ki Baat: Capital talk

Since its launch in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat has become a monthly ritual in many Indian homes. What began as a simple radio address by the Prime Minister has grown into a multimedia platform—broadcast on All India Radio, Doordarshan, YouTube, NewsOnAIR, and even overseas through social media and OTT platforms like WAVES. It shares inspiring stories, social messages, and reflections—but beyond content, it has also proven financially successful. Official data shows it has generated Rs 34.13 crore in revenue so far. That this has been achieved without commercial advertising, with the reach and impact to boot, is remarkable. In an age defined by speed and brevity, Mann Ki Baat demonstrates that thoughtful, long-form storytelling can still resonate widely—and even pay its way.