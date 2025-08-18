Jharkhand: House collapses, over a dozen others develop cracks in Dhanbad land subsidence

RANCHI: In a major land subsidence in Sabri Basti under Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Dhanbad, a house caved in completely, while over a dozen other houses developed cracks.

According to the local people, the incident took place around 3 am, when the house of one Arun Rajak completely caved in. Over a dozen other houses developed cracks on their walls and floors, they said.

Fortunately, no human casualties were reported, though panic spread across the locality.

Sensing the danger, people fled their houses taking with them essential items and rations. Even then they lost some commodities in the landslide.

Arun Rajak informed that his family was asleep when they were jolted awake by a loud noise, followed by the collapse of their asbestos-roofed house.

In another incident, a cow belonging to Govind Bhuiyan was trapped in the subsidence but was rescued safely by local residents.

Another resident Kalyani Devi said that there was loud noise in the morning, in which, her house collapsed. Somehow, they succeeded in saving their lives. “We left the thatched roof and ran out,” she said.

"Everything kept in the house, rice, pulses, clothes and other items sunk into the ground. Now, we don't even have anything to eat or wear," she added.

Another local Indradev Bhuiyan alleged both BCCL management and local administration are responsible for this incident.

“Even after complaining with the administration, they did not take any action," said Bhuiyan.

Project Officer of Modidih Colliery, Gopaljee, said the affected family has been shifted to Modidih Community Hall temporarily. He assured that all residents whose homes were damaged would be rehabilitated at Tetulmari.