Madhya Pradesh: Rain-related mishaps claim five lives in 24 hours in Khandwa, Bhopal and Indore

BHOPAL: At least five lives were claimed in separate rain-related incidents across Madhya Pradesh as rains have once again begun intensifying after a short-lived lull.

One youth drowned in the river Narmada in Khandwa district, and another in a canal in Bhopal in the last 24 hours. Three labourers, aged between 20 and 55 years were buried alive, while the fourth was one was critically wounded after an under-construction wall collapsed in Indore district on Monday afternoon.

23-year-old software engineer Ramkrishna Birla drowned while bathing with friends from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the river Narmada at Omkareshwar in southwestern MP’s Khandwa district on Sunday.

When sustained rescue operations failed to show results, Birla’s family had announced Rs 21,000 for the successful search of their son.

After nearly 27 hours, multiple teams of divers and local residents found his body trapped in the deep waters at the same Ghat where he had drowned.

In Bhopal, 27-year-old software engineer Krishna Singh reportedly died while bathing with friends in the Kajlikheda canal of Kolar area on Sunday evening. His body was recovered by rescue teams late on Sunday night.

Currently working with a company in Nagpur, Singh couldn’t come home for Raksha Bandhan, but as promised to his sister, he arrived in the MP capital for delayed Raksha Bandhan celebrations on August 15. He was scheduled to return to Nagpur on Monday, but the killer mishap claimed his life too soon.

In Indore, on Monday afternoon, an under-construction wall collapsed amid heavy rains in Bijalpur (Rau) area, reportedly burying three labourers alive. The three deceased labourers, all hailing from Indore district, have been identified as Rameshwar (55), Gautam Rathore (25) and Titu (20). Another labourer identified as Sohan was injured in the same mishap.