Mohali court rejects bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia

CHANDIGARH: A Mohali court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.
Speaking to the media after the bail hearing, public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said that the court dismissed the bail plea filed by Majithia.
"The bail application was dismissed on two grounds: (1) that an investigation is underway, and (2) the serious nature of the alleged offences," he noted.
The court held day-to-day hearing for at least 10 days on the bail plea, he added.
Ashardeep Singh Kler spokesman of the party and the counsel of Majithia said that they will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for bail.
On August 14, the court extended his judicial custody till August 28.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of "drug money.’’
He was sent to judicial custody on July 6 and his judicial remand was extended on July 19 and on August 2.
Majithia is currently lodged in New Nabha Jail in Patiala.
The vigilance bureau in its FIR claimed preliminary investigations revealed over Rs 540 crore of "drug money" was laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.
This case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala Jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.