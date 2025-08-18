Mohali court rejects bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia

CHANDIGARH: A Mohali court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Speaking to the media after the bail hearing, public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said that the court dismissed the bail plea filed by Majithia.

"The bail application was dismissed on two grounds: (1) that an investigation is underway, and (2) the serious nature of the alleged offences," he noted.

The court held day-to-day hearing for at least 10 days on the bail plea, he added.

Ashardeep Singh Kler spokesman of the party and the counsel of Majithia said that they will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for bail.

On August 14, the court extended his judicial custody till August 28.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of "drug money.’’

He was sent to judicial custody on July 6 and his judicial remand was extended on July 19 and on August 2.

