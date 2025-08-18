Mumbai rains: Flight operations hit; schools, colleges shut as IMD issues red alert

MUMBAI: The IMD issued a 'red alert', forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday, prompting the city civic body to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges, officials said.

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said nine flights conducted "go arounds" before finally landing, while one flight was diverted to Surat (in Gujarat) till 12 noon due to the heavy rains.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to step out only if necessary, and the IMD asked fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

Roads in several areas got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of the metropolis, were running late by 8 to 10 minutes and there was no suspension of services, according to officials.

The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, as per the officials.

The blinding rain in some parts of the city affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists.

There was no diversion of any routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, the officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday.

It also issued a red alert for Ratnagiri district on Monday, and an orange alert for Sindhudurg on Monday and Tuesday.