Nainital poll turmoil: HC grills officials over alleged violence and abductions

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court on Monday closely examined the controversial District Panchayat President election, demanding detailed explanations from senior officials amid serious allegations of rigging and violence.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra, adjourned the crucial hearing until Tuesday, 19 August.

The court deliberated extensively on the petitioners' call for a re-poll, one of the key issues raised, but deferred a decision, stating that the matter would be revisited on Tuesday.

Five district panchayat members, allegedly abducted during the election process, were produced before the High Court on Monday. While the court refrained from questioning them directly, it expressed grave concern over reports that an armed gang had come within 200 metres of the polling booth.

In a strongly worded remark, the bench stated: “This clearly indicates a failure on the part of the police administration,” and subsequently requested a detailed affidavit from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) regarding the incident.