NHAI sells over 5 lakh annual FASTag passes in four days; Tamil Nadu has most users

Introduction of annual pass arrangement has also increased the number of Rajmarg Yatra mobile application users. One can purchase the pass through the app. “It has reached rank #23 in Google’s Playstore ranking overall and #2 in travel category with over 15 lakh downloads and has a rating of 4.5 stars. The app has also achieved a milestone to become top government app within four days of launch of FASTag Annual Pass,” official added.

The FASTag Annual Pass facility is valid for about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.

On the first of its launch, nearly 1.4 lakh users purchased annual FASTag passes on August 15 and around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas on the same day.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have been appointed as nodal officers at each toll plaza to ensure a smooth travel experience for the pass users. Also, to address the grievances of pass users, 1033 National Highway Helpline has been further strengthened with the addition of over 100 executives.

Providing a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through Rajmarg Yatra App or NHAI website.