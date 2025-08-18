North East Students' Organisation demands for policy to deal with illegal migrants, refugees

GUWAHATI: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Monday urged the Centre to formulate a comprehensive policy to deal with the problems of illegal migrants and refugees.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after holding protest demonstrations across the region, NESO said a great part of the present problem facing the Northeast was relating to the unabated influx of illegal migrants that resulted in a serious demographic change.

“The continued influx of refugees and undocumented migrants from different countries has created a sense of insecurity and apprehension among the indigenous people that their culture, tradition, political identity, control over land and existence will be swallowed by the outsiders,” the memorandum read.

According to NESO, the unguarded and porous international border has been used by “militant fundamentalist groups” to infiltrate into the region, thereby further threatening the existence of indigenous people.

“There is every reason to believe that there are already a considerable number of fundamentalist groups operating in the Northeast…The region is presently facing an acute economic crisis because of the burgeoning population. There is low per capita income while poverty is on the rise. The problem of unemployment is also on the rise,” NESO said.