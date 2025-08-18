Opposition protests against SIR in Parliament complex

NEW DELHI: Several opposition MPs of INDIA bloc parties held a protest in the Parliament House complex on Monday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.

Led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the MPs of INDIA bloc raised "vote chor, gaddi chhor" and "vote chori band karo" slogans. They also held a big banner that read "vote chori" and held posters demanding "stop SIR".

Leaders of Congress, TMC, DMK, Left parties and RJD and Samajwadi Party were seen holding posters and banners right outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Amid speculation that the opposition is mulling an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Naseer Hussain told reporters they would use every democratic method to ensure that the Chief Election Commissioner should be a person who is "unbiased".

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, mostly over the SIR issue.