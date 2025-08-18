Over 100 workers of film unit hospitalised for food poisoning in Leh

LEH: More than 100 workers of a film unit have been hospitalised here due to food poisoning, an official said on Monday, describing their condition as stable.

He said the patients were brought to the SNM hospital late on Sunday after they complained of severe abdominal pain, headache and vomiting.

The workers, none of them locals, were engaged in the shooting of an upcoming Bollywood movie in Leh.

Around 600 people had meals at the location.

"The food samples were picked up for detailed analysis," the official said.

A doctor at the hospital said it is a clear case of food poisoning.

"After receiving the information, we mobilised all our staff from all the departments and managed the situation effectively," the doctor said, adding that police were called in to help manage the panic-like situation in the overcrowded emergency ward.

He said the condition of all the patients was stable and most of them have been discharged after treatment.