Police jawan killed, three others injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed and three others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The explosion took place in the morning inside Indravati National Park, where a DRG team was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation.

According to a senior police official, the operation had been launched on Sunday and was ongoing when the blast occurred.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Dinesh Nag. The three injured personnel received immediate first aid at the site and are currently being evacuated from the dense forest area, the official added.

The DRG is a specialised anti-Naxal unit of the Chhattisgarh Police, often deployed in high-risk areas in the state's conflict zones.

Further details are awaited.