Prohibitory orders imposed around Nainital HC ahead of key election hearing

DEHRADUN: Prohibitory orders have been enforced within a 500-metre radius of the Uttarakhand High Court complex in Nainital, ahead of a crucial hearing scheduled for Monday. The move, enacted under Section 163 of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, comes in response to concerns over potential public disturbances linked to a high-profile petition challenging the District Panchayat Chairman election.
Authorities anticipate a significant gathering of petitioners, supporters, and other interested parties near the court premises, prompting pre-emptive security measures to maintain public order and ensure the smooth conduct of judicial proceedings.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nawazish Khaliq, who issued the order, stated: “A significant petition regarding the Nainital District Panchayat Chairman election is scheduled for hearing before the Chief Justice’s bench of the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday. There is a strong possibility of a large number of petitioners and supporters converging at the court, which could affect peace and order. This prohibitory order has been issued in anticipation of such a situation to safeguard public safety and judicial integrity.”
The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons without prior permission within the designated zone. It also bans public meetings, processions, slogan-chanting, and the carrying of weapons, including sticks, firearms, or explosives, except by police personnel on official duty.
Additionally, the directive forbids unauthorised use of loudspeakers, the spreading of rumours, and the distribution of materials deemed harmful to public peace. The display of banners, posters, or pamphlets that could undermine the dignity of the court or provoke unrest is also prohibited.
Violations of the order will attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, highlighting the administration’s resolve to maintain law and order during this sensitive judicial process.