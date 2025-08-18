Prohibitory orders imposed around Nainital HC ahead of key election hearing

DEHRADUN: Prohibitory orders have been enforced within a 500-metre radius of the Uttarakhand High Court complex in Nainital, ahead of a crucial hearing scheduled for Monday. The move, enacted under Section 163 of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, comes in response to concerns over potential public disturbances linked to a high-profile petition challenging the District Panchayat Chairman election.

Authorities anticipate a significant gathering of petitioners, supporters, and other interested parties near the court premises, prompting pre-emptive security measures to maintain public order and ensure the smooth conduct of judicial proceedings.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nawazish Khaliq, who issued the order, stated: “A significant petition regarding the Nainital District Panchayat Chairman election is scheduled for hearing before the Chief Justice’s bench of the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday. There is a strong possibility of a large number of petitioners and supporters converging at the court, which could affect peace and order. This prohibitory order has been issued in anticipation of such a situation to safeguard public safety and judicial integrity.”