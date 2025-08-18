Raipur Diary | Chhattisgarh heritage to be showcased at World Expo

The state is all set to showcase its unique identity at the prestigious World Expo 2025 in Osaka (Japan) next week where CM Vishnu Deo Sai has been specially invited to represent the state. The theme of the summit is ‘Designing Future Society for our Lives’ with sub-themes on ‘Saving Lives, Empowering Lives and Connecting Lives’, celebrating global innovations. Over 160 countries and 9 international organisations are participating in the mega event. Chhattisgarh, at its dedicated state stall at the expansive summit venue in Yumeshima Island, will highlight its rich cultural heritage, technological advances, trade and infrastructure. The state looks to place itself on the global map of industrial growth by positing an investment hub image.

New Assembly complex all set for inauguration

With the construction of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly complex in its final stage, the new premises will be dedicated to the public during the state’s Rajyotsava celebration on November 1. PM Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the sprawling new structure spread across 52 acres. The new Vidhan Sabha building beautifully blends the states rich cultural heritage and traditional architectural elements with cutting-edge facilities. The Assembly hall, to have seats for 200 MLAs, will include a state-of-the-art auditorium with a 500-person capacity. The complex will also include parking for 700 vehicles and two proposed lakes.