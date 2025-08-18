Rajasthan: Man's body found stuffed in drum on rooftop; wife, children missing

JAIPUR: The body of a man was found stuffed in a drum on the rooftop of a house in Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan, with his wife, three children and the landlord's son found missing, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hansram alias Suraj, a native of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas with his wife and three children, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh Nirwan said on Sunday.

The body, bearing a throat injury inflicted with a sharp weapon, was discovered after neighbours complained of a foul smell.