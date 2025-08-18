Ruling NC launches signature campaign for statehood restoration from J&K's Mendhar

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) launched its much-anticipated signature campaign demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, beginning from the border area of Mendhar in Poonch district on Sunday.

Senior NC leader and minister Javed Ahmed Rana kicked off the campaign, calling it a “people-driven movement” aimed at reclaiming the democratic rights, constitutional identity, and dignity lost following the revocation of J&K’s special status on 5 August 2019. That decision by the Centre also saw the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without one).

“Mendhar and Poonch have witnessed immense suffering, especially after Operation Sindoor on May 7. This campaign is rooted in the voices of the common people who have, for too long, awaited the restoration of our statehood. It is about reclaiming what is rightfully ours,” Rana said while launching the drive.

He asserted that statehood was not a privilege but a constitutional right, representing the identity, voice, and future of the people. Rana urged youth, civil society members, intellectuals, and citizens across party lines to participate, stressing that the issue transcends politics.