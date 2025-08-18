SIR new weapon for 'vote chori', will protect 'one person, one vote': Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a "new weapon" for "vote chori" and vowed to protect the "one person, one vote" principle by stopping "vote theft".

Gandhi made the remarks in a post on his WhatsApp channel while talking about his meeting with a group of people who had cast their votes in the previous Lok Sabha election but their names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in Bihar.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha met the group at the launch of his Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Sasaram on Sunday.

In his post in Hindi along with a picture of the meeting, Gandhi said, "The SIR is a new weapon for vote theft. Coincidentally, these people standing with me in this picture are a 'living' proof of this theft."

"All of them had cast their votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election -- but by the time the Bihar Assembly polls came, their identity, their existence were erased from the democracy of India," he said.

"Do you know who they are? Raj Mohan Singh (70): Farmer and retired soldier; Umravati Devi (35): Dalit and labourer; Dhanjay Kumar Bind (30): Backward class and labourer; Sita Devi (45): Woman and former MGNREGA labourer; Raju Devi (55): Backward class and labourer; Mohmuddin Ansari (52): Minority and labourer," he said.

The "collusion" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission (EC) is punishing them for being "Bahujan" and poor -- "even our soldiers were not spared" -- Gandhi said.

Neither will they have a vote nor identity or rights, he added.

"Due to social discrimination and economic conditions, they are unable to fight against the conspiracy of the system. We stand here with them to protect the most basic right of 'one person, one vote'," the Congress leader asserted.

This is a question of rights and of everyone's participation in a democracy, he said, adding that "we will not let it end under any circumstances".

Later, in Aurangabad, Gandhi met another set of people who had voted in earlier elections but their names were deleted from the new draft voter list.