Surge in seizures of arms, explosives on India's borders may hit 10-year high in 2025

NEW DELHI: Seizures of weapons, explosives and narcotics along India’s western and eastern borders have risen sharply, with officials warning on Monday that 2025 could set a decade-high record for recoveries.

Officials attributed the surge to tighter vigilance by the Border Security Force (BSF) and a possible increase in attempts by adversaries to push contraband across the border.

The first half of 2025 has seen a dramatic rise in recoveries, with rifles standing out as the most notable seizure. By June, 454 rifles had been recovered, compared with just 17 in 2021 – an increase of 2,568 percent.

According to BSF data, more than 660 weapons were seized in the first six months of this year, nearly double the total confiscated in 2024 and more than four times the number in 2021.

Explosives seizures also spiked, with 22.4 kg recovered up to June 2025 against only 0.3 kg in 2021, marking a 7,363 percent increase. Security officials said this pointed to attempts to smuggle explosives for use in terror activities.

Other categories of weaponry also showed sharp rises: 681 detonators were seized this year, nearly 220 percent more than in 2021.

Wireless sets, often used by infiltrators and smuggling networks, increased 193 percent, with 41 units seized by June. Country-made weapons rose by almost 200 percent in the same period.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, agencies intercepted perpetrators using wireless sets to take orders from handlers in Pakistan.

“These recoveries point towards the scale of attempts being made to destabilise border areas,” one official said. “Though the BSF’s recoveries may provide some solace, the higher numbers are a matter of concern.”

Narcotics seizures were the only category to show a decline.

Drugs worth ₹684 crore were seized this year, compared with more than ₹3,000 crore in 2021. Experts, however, cautioned that the dip could reflect shifting trafficking routes and may only be temporary.