Tourists left high & dry in Ranthambore core tiger area after canter fails

JAIPUR: A group of tourists faced a terrifying ordeal during their safari at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve on Saturday evening when their canter broke down inside Zone 6. The passengers, including women and children, were left high and dry in the forest for nearly an hour after the zone was officially closed, worried out of their wits as darkness fell.

According to officials, canter number 2171 was allotted for an evening safari in Zone 6, an area where tigers Badal, Noor, and tigress Laxmi are frequently sighted. The vehicle suddenly malfunctioned, leaving the tourists stranded.

Panic spread among the group, especially when the safari guide accompanying them left in another vehicle after instructing the passengers not to get down. However, he did not return for long, forcing the tourists into an anxious wait.