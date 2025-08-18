Tourists left high & dry in Ranthambore core tiger area after canter fails

JAIPUR: A group of tourists faced a terrifying ordeal during their safari at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve on Saturday evening when their canter broke down inside Zone 6. The passengers, including women and children, were left high and dry in the forest for nearly an hour after the zone was officially closed, worried out of their wits as darkness fell.
According to officials, canter number 2171 was allotted for an evening safari in Zone 6, an area where tigers Badal, Noor, and tigress Laxmi are frequently sighted. The vehicle suddenly malfunctioned, leaving the tourists stranded.
Panic spread among the group, especially when the safari guide accompanying them left in another vehicle after instructing the passengers not to get down. However, he did not return for long, forcing the tourists into an anxious wait.
During the ordeal, women raised concerns with the canter driver, while children were seen crying in the darkness. One of the tourists, requested help from another canter driver but was allegedly asked for extra money. He later managed to get a lift in a gypsy and reached the Rajbagh Naka forest post where he informed officials. Following this, a replacement canter was sent, and the stranded tourists were finally rescued around 7:30 pm.
Chilling neglect
The tourist party recorded two videos of the incident. The first video, filmed inside Zone 6, shows the broken canter in complete darkness, with only the light of a mobile phone visible.
The second video was filmed at the Rajbagh Naka forest post, where tourists confronted forest officer Vijay Meghwal. In the video, a tourists are seen accusing the department of negligence, saying it took two and a half hours to send a replacement canter. The officer can be heard replying, “Vehicles, machines break down, what to do?”
Taking the matter seriously, the forest department has banned the entry of three canter drivers found guilty in the incident. The accused guide Mukesh Bairwa has also been barred from entering the park.