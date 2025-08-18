Uttar Pradesh: Toll plaza employees assault army jawan in Meerut

LUCKNOW: A mob of over 500 people, including former BJP MLA Sangeet Som, thronged Bhuni toll plaza under Sarurpur police station area in western UP district of Meerut on Monday putting up a massive protests and sit-in following a video of an assault on a Jawan at the toll plaza went viral.

The video footage showed the toll staff pinning the soldier to a lamp post and beating him with sticks, and at one point, even attacking him with a brick.

The incident took place on Sunday late night when the jawan of Rajput Regiment, was on his way to Delhi to catch an early morning flight to Srinagar where he is currently posted.

Police registered a case at the Sarurpur police station following a complaint by Jawan’s family.

Based on the CCTV footage, authorities arrested six main suspects. The police are trying to identify others involved in the video.

As per the sources, Kapil Singh, 26, a soldier posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was returning to duty from his village with one of his cousins. As they approached the toll plaza on the Karnal Highway, a dispute over the traffic jam and toll fee reportedly escalated into a physical assault.

"The Jawan, who had come on leave to take part in Kanwar Yatra, is a resident of Gotka village under Sarurpur police station," a senior police officer adding that the dispute led to the assault with intent to cause harm to the soldier.

The sources claimed that Kapil Singh got into an argument with Toll Plaza employees when he requested them to allow him to pass quickly as he had to catch a 5 am flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Monday. He said he also showed them his ID.

