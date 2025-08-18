VDG member thrashed by cops in J&K's Doda; Constable suspended, DySP under inquiry

JAMMU: A Village Defence Group member was roughed up by police at an outpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, prompting authorities to suspend a constable and order an inquiry into the conduct of a deputy superintendent of police on Monday.

The VDG member, Balbeer Singh, had fired two rounds in the air after detecting suspicious movement in his village Pernote in Premnagar area of the district, a day before Independence Day.

The next day, he was summoned to the police outpost in Premnagar and beaten up badly, especially by selection grade constable Mohammad Zia.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta took note of the alleged misconduct and ordered immediate action.

"Zia has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to District Police Lines, pending further proceedings," a police spokesperson said.

He said a departmental inquiry has been ordered, and a senior officer has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the incident comprehensively.