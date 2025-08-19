70% Indians don’t have health insurance: Lancet

NEW DELHI : India has made significant progress in expanding health insurance coverage, ranking second among the six Southeast Asian countries, following Indonesia, said a recent study published in the Lancet.

According to the study, which appeared in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, 29.8% of women and 33.3% of men aged 15–49 years in India were covered by any form of health insurance.

The researchers from the Health Systems Transformation Platform (HSTP), New Delhi, a not-for-profit organisation which works to strengthen health systems through evidence-based research and implementation across India, said that while these figures reflect a remarkable achievement, they also underline the fact that a large segment of the population remains uninsured.

A key driver of coverage in India has been the expansion of Social Security Health Insurance (SSHI) schemes.

Initiatives such as the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) have played an instrumental role in improving financial protection for economically vulnerable populations, it said.