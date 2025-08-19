Bihar Cabinet: Hotels in Nalanda, Vaishali approved; fee for competitive exams reduced

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of two five-star hotels at Rajgir in Nalanda district and a five star resort in Vaishali district in PPP mode to provide better and quality accommodation to the tourists visiting these places.

As per the tourism department’s proposal, two five star hotels will be constructed on 10 acres of land near Mela Maidan in Rajgir in Nalanda district, while a five star resort will be developed on 10 acres of land at the recently inaugurated Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa in Vaishali district, Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth told reporters in a post cabinet briefing here.

He added that the two hotels and a resort will be constructed and operated in accordance with the provisions of Infrastructure Development Enabling (Amendment) Act, 2023. He also added that the land will be provided on “lease” to the private developer which will carry out construction of hotels on the said land.

Stating that a huge number of tourists visit several tourist places in Rajgir and Vaishali, Siddharth said that the construction of five-star hotels and a resort will provide better amenities and quality accommodation to tourists visiting the two aforementioned places.

The decision to provide modern facilities and quality accommodation at tourist sites apart from the state capital will not only give boost to the tourism sector of the state but will also spur economic and social activities leading to creation of both employment and trade opportunities, a cabinet press note said.