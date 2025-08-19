Cabinet approves airport project at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan for Rs 1,507 crore

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to set up a new airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the greenfield airport project will be funded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

For the airport, 1,089 acres of land will be provided free of cost by the Rajasthan government and the airport will have a capacity to handle 2 million passengers per annum, the minister said.