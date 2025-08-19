Dead cobras, kraits can still envenom hours after death: Assam study finds

GUWAHATI: Dead cobras and kraits can also envenom, experts in Assam have found during case studies.

While there are cases worldwide of envenoming by dead rattlesnakes, Assam has, for the first time anywhere, recorded three cases of envenoming, two involving dead cobras and one involving a dead krait.

An article titled “Death to bite: a case report of dead snake envenoming and treatment” was published in the international journal Frontiers in Tropical Disease on Tuesday.

Dr Susmita Thakur (zoologist), Dr Surajit Giri (anaesthesiologist), Dr Gaurav Choudhary, Dr Hemen Nath (both paediatricians) and Dr Robin Doley (professor of biology) are its authors.

In the first case, a 45-year-old man encountered a black-coloured snake eating chickens in his house in Sivasagar district and beheaded it. However, while trying to discard the body, he was bitten by the snake. The bite was followed by severe pain at the site, radiating up to his shoulder. He reported to the nearby Demow Rural Community Health Centre and had multiple episodes of vomiting on the way.

“…The patient was conscious and responsive to verbal commands. Examination of the bite site revealed blackening. The snake was identified to be a monocled cobra based on the photograph shown. The pain significantly decreased following treatment. The patient did not develop any symptoms of neurotoxicity,” the article said.

In the second case, a farmer, also in Sivasagar, had unknowingly crushed a monocled cobra with the wheels of his tractor. Upon dismounting his vehicle at the end of work, he was bitten by the snake that was presumed to be dead.

“He started feeling pain at the bite site and rushed to the nearby Demow Rural Community Health Centre. The patient complained of severe pain, progressive swelling, and noticeable colour change at the bite site. Based on the photograph shown by the patient and the vital signs, envenoming was suspected and 20 vials of polyvalent antivenom were immediately administered,” the article said.