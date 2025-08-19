DNA testing to identify victims of Uttarakhand's Dharali disaster as search operations continue

DEHRADUN: In a sombre development following the devastating rain-induced calamity that struck Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, authorities have confirmed that DNA testing will now be the primary method for identifying bodies recovered from beneath 15 to 20 feet of debris. Fourteen days have elapsed since the disaster, and the grim search continues for dozens still missing.

The decision comes as only two bodies have been recovered so far from the mounds of mud and rubble. The first victim was found within the initial days of the disaster, while a second, believed to be an army jawan, was allegedly discovered on Monday in the swirling waters of the Bhagirathi river. DNA analysis is already underway for this latest recovery to confirm identity.

The Dharali-Harsil catastrophe, triggered by intense rainfall and subsequent landslides, led to the disappearance of an estimated 68 civilians along with nine army personnel. This staggering figure was officially confirmed by the State Disaster Management Authority five days after the incident. The first body was retrieved from the debris just a day after the disaster struck.