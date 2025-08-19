Drone woes and DGCA roadblock stall Rajasthan’s AI-powered artificial rain project

JAIPUR: The ambitious AI-driven cloud seeding project at Ramgarh Dam has encountered yet another obstacle, this time from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The aviation regulator has withheld permission for drone operations at the required altitude of 10,000 feet, instead restricting flights to just 400 feet, a ceiling that experts argue renders the experiment practically unworkable.

Touted as India’s first AI-powered artificial rain initiative, the project is fast becoming a source of embarrassment for the Rajasthan government due to repeated setbacks and delays. The formal launch was initially scheduled for 31 July, with Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena set to inaugurate the operation. A series of demonstration sorties had been planned until 14 August, using a specially designed drone imported from Taiwan.

The drone, resembling a light aircraft, was intended to ascend to 4 km above ground level and disperse sodium chloride particles into moisture-laden clouds, triggering rainfall over the Ramgarh Dam and its 10-kilometre catchment area. However, the launch was postponed after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy rainfall in the region.

When trials finally began, the project was quickly beset by technical and logistical issues. On 12 August, the first day of trials, a puja and havan were conducted at the dam site to invoke divine blessings. But the drone failed to take off. Officials blamed the failure on mobile network congestion caused by thousands of spectators, which allegedly interfered with the drone's GPS signal. Police were forced to disperse the crowd, but two additional attempts that day also failed.