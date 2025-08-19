Elder sister arrested for killing 14-year-old sibling in J&K’s Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: In a shocking, tragic turn of events that has left Kashmir stunned, a 14-year-old girl was murdered by her elder sister in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The elder sister has been arrested for killing her younger sibling and the incident has sent shockwaves across the Valley.
On August 17, a 14-year-old girl was found murdered at Sehpora village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Her elder sister, who was accompanying her, had alleged that she was abducted by three persons who later killed her and threw her body in the field.
SSP of Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, while addressing a press conference today, said police registered an FIR and launched an investigation after the body of the girl was recovered.
"The police officers visited the crime spot. We also brought forensic experts from Srinagar for detailed examination of the crime spot," he said.
The police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of the minor girl, which had shocked the entire area and the Valley.
The SSP said when police started the investigation, it was stated that the two sisters had left their home and one of them was abducted and later killed by the abductors.
"However, the facts did not corroborate during the investigation. In the area where the dead body was found, there was a CCTV at the end of the road, and there is also a CCTV camera in the home of the deceased," he said.
He said a thorough technical investigation of the CCTV footage was conducted by the police officer.
The SSP said the elder sister of the girl had given a statement that the abductors had abducted her sister from their paddy field side. "It did not match with the facts, as it was locked. The facts did not corroborate", he said.
"After the incident, we had got medical examination of the elder sister conducted by a team of doctors in the hospital. She had gone to her cousin's home after the incident and changed the clothes, which had blood stains. We recovered the clothes," he said.
According to the SSP, plucked hairs were found in the hand of the deceased girl and forensic experts found that the hair belonged to her elder sister.
"We put her elder sister to sustained questioning. She tried to dodge police by giving wrong facts. All facts given by her did not match. She also named some individual, but the person was not present in the area for the last two days," he said.
The SSP said during sustained interrogation, she finally admitted that she had an altercation with her sister and, both punched each other, and she, in a fit of rage, hit her younger sister on the head with a wooden rod.
"The girl had fallen unconscious after being hit on the head. The elder sister feared that she might tell everything to the family if she survived and hit her again with the rod, causing her on spot death," the police officer said.
According to the SSP, the elder sister then hid the rod, which was later recovered on her disclosure.
"We found the rod. There was blood on it. It is the same rod with which she had hit her sister, causing her death," he said.
The SSP said the elder sister has been formally arrested for murdering her younger sibling.