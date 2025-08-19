Elder sister arrested for killing 14-year-old sibling in J&K’s Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: In a shocking, tragic turn of events that has left Kashmir stunned, a 14-year-old girl was murdered by her elder sister in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The elder sister has been arrested for killing her younger sibling and the incident has sent shockwaves across the Valley.

On August 17, a 14-year-old girl was found murdered at Sehpora village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Her elder sister, who was accompanying her, had alleged that she was abducted by three persons who later killed her and threw her body in the field.

SSP of Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, while addressing a press conference today, said police registered an FIR and launched an investigation after the body of the girl was recovered.

"The police officers visited the crime spot. We also brought forensic experts from Srinagar for detailed examination of the crime spot," he said.

The police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of the minor girl, which had shocked the entire area and the Valley.

The SSP said when police started the investigation, it was stated that the two sisters had left their home and one of them was abducted and later killed by the abductors.