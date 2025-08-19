Guwahati Diary | 2nd IIM in the Northeast to come up in Guwahati

Following Centre’s approval, the second Indian Institute of Management in the Northeast is now coming up in Guwahati. Classes at IIM Guwahati will commence at a temporary campus to be provided by the state government. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said IIM Guwahati would further strenghthen Assam’s place in the country’s education landscape, considering that the state already boasts IIT-Guwahati and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “This institution will add to a long list of premier institutes in Guwahati and rightly position the city as a hub of quality higher education. With this approval, work on the institute in Palasbari will progress swiftly,” Sarma said.

40 yrs on, Assam Accord awaits implementation

It has been four decades since the historic Assam Accord was signed between the erstwhile Rajiv Gandhi government and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), marking the end of the bloody Assam agitation (1979-85). Yet, several clauses of the accord still await implementation. One such section is clause 6, promising constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect Assamese identity. AASU said Assam continues to face threats as successive Union and state governments failed to implement the Accord over the past 40 years. “It is because of their failure that threat to the identity and existence of indigenous people has increased,” it said in a statement.