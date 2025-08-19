Heavy rains paralyse Mumbai: Offices shut; flights, road transport disrupted amid IMD red alert

Torrential rainfall lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing the city to a near standstill as low-lying areas were submerged, local train services delayed, and road traffic severely disrupted.

In response to the heavy downpour, authorities shut schools, colleges, and government offices, urging citizens to stay indoors.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all government and semi-government offices, except essential services, as a precautionary measure following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Private establishments were advised to allow employees to work from home.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, several areas recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs receiving the highest at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla (241 mm), Juhu (221.5 mm), and Bandra (211 mm). Mahalaxmi saw the lowest at 72.5 mm.

At least eight flights were diverted, and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport as heavy rains battered the city. Airlines informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently.

According to sources, six flights of IndiGo airlines and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

In the wake of the heavy rains, precautionary measures, including low-visibility procedures, have been put in place and airport operations were never halted at any point in time, the sources said.

Air India, in a post on X, said that Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules.