Heavy rains paralyse Mumbai: Offices shut; flights, road transport disrupted amid IMD red alert

Torrential rainfall lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing the city to a near standstill as low-lying areas were submerged, local train services delayed, and road traffic severely disrupted.
In response to the heavy downpour, authorities shut schools, colleges, and government offices, urging citizens to stay indoors.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all government and semi-government offices, except essential services, as a precautionary measure following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Private establishments were advised to allow employees to work from home.
In the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, several areas recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs receiving the highest at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla (241 mm), Juhu (221.5 mm), and Bandra (211 mm). Mahalaxmi saw the lowest at 72.5 mm.
At least eight flights were diverted, and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport as heavy rains battered the city. Airlines informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently.
According to sources, six flights of IndiGo airlines and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
In the wake of the heavy rains, precautionary measures, including low-visibility procedures, have been put in place and airport operations were never halted at any point in time, the sources said.
Air India, in a post on X, said that Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules.
Talking to X, IndiGo said persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations.
"If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," the airline said.
Heavy waterlogging was reported across the city, including in Andheri, Borivali, Chembur, Sion, Dadar, and Matunga, crippling traffic and public transport.
Key routes like the Eastern Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, and Mumbai-Gujarat highway witnessed flooding. Bus services of the BEST were rerouted in multiple locations, while suburban train services on both Central and Western Railway lines ran late by up to 10 minutes.
A technical snag between Ambivali and Shahad on the Central line added to commuter woes, though railway officials claimed that water levels on the tracks remained below danger levels.
The IMD has forecast "very heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall for Mumbai and surrounding districts through Tuesday, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 45–55 kmph.
A high tide of 3.75 metres at 9:16 am and another of 3.14 metres at 8:53 pm is expected to worsen the waterlogging.
The red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts will be in place till Wednesday morning, an official said.
According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is very likely over Konkan and central Maharashtra's ghat regions, with heavy to very heavy showers at several places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.
The department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy showers likely in Marathwada, and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over parts of the state for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The weather office said the rainfall activity is linked to a depression that moved across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours.
Monsoon systems, including the offshore trough running from south Gujarat to north Kerala and an upper air circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, are also helping in maintaining strong rainfall activity over Maharashtra, it stated.
The forecast indicated that the heavy rain spell would continue across the state till August 21, with the intensity expected to be highest in Konkan, central Maharashtra's ghat areas and coastal districts.
The Directorate of Higher Education also declared a holiday for all senior colleges across Maharashtra’s Konkan region, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, warning of potential hazards, especially near the coastline. “Step out only if necessary. We’re on high alert and ready to assist in any emergency,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
All civic and emergency response agencies remain on high alert as rains continue to batter the city.