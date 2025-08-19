Nation

IndiGo cancels Mumbai–Chennai flights on Tuesday due to weather disruption

According to the airline’s station manager, travellers were informed in advance and re-accommodated across alternate services in coordination with airport authorities.
Flight 6E 5196 from Mumbai to Chennai and its return service 6E 5367 are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
CHENNAI: IndiGo cancelled flights on the Mumbai–Chennai sector on Tuesday evening due to adverse weather conditions, affecting more than 200 passengers, according to Chennai Airport spokesperson.

Flight 6E 5196 from Mumbai to Chennai, scheduled to arrive at 5.35 pm, and its return service 6E 5367, due to depart at 6.20 pm, were both grounded. A total of 205 passengers were booked on the outbound leg.

According to the airline’s station manager, travellers were informed in advance and re-accommodated across alternate services in coordination with airport authorities.

