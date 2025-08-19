Jharkhand liquor scam: ACB court grants default bail to suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey

RANCHI: Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey, who has been in jail since May 20 in connection with the Jharkhand liquor scam, has been granted default bail by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Ranchi under Section 187(2) of the BNSS.

The court allowed bail on the condition that he must inform the court before leaving the state and not change his mobile number during the trial. He has also been directed to furnish two personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

Choubey secured default bail as the ACB failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period. The investigating agency said the delay was due to the non-receipt of prosecution approval.

The ACB had arrested Choubey on May 20 after questioning him in connection with the scam. He remains in judicial custody, and the state government has suspended him over the serious allegations.

According to investigators, Choubey allegedly collaborated with the Chhattisgarh liquor syndicate to frame Jharkhand’s new liquor policy, implemented on March 31, 2022, which caused financial losses to the state. At least 10 accused in the case are currently in jail, and they too may become eligible for default bail due to the non-filing of the chargesheet.