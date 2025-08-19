Jharkhand's Khunti villagers stage unique protest over bridge collapse; cut cake on collapsed bridge

RANCHI: In a creative yet touching display of frustration, people of Pelol village under Murhu Block in Khunti marked the two-month anniversary of the bridge collapse on the Khunti-Torpa-Kolebira road by cutting a cake on the broken bridge. This unusual form of protest was chosen due to fears of potential repercussions from the state government if they were to take to the streets in a more traditional form of protest.

Notably, this is the same Pelol bridge which had forced the local children into a perilous daily routine, scaling a 25-foot bamboo ladder to reach their school. Later, when the photo of children scaling the ladder went viral, the administration came in and stopped them from doing so, assuring them that an alternate arrangement would me made very soon.

But even after two months, not even a diversion was built. According to villagers, by cutting a cake on the collapsed bridge, they aimed to highlight the government's failure to address the infrastructure issue and provide a safe and reliable transportation route.

This form of protest underscores the community's desperation and frustration with the situation. "Neither the bridge was constructed nor any diversion was made in the last two months and hence, we were forced to cut the cake in protest against the indifference of the state government towards the people living in the area," said a local, Jakarius Tiru. "We are having a lot of problem as there is no alternate road. It has become difficult for the children to cross the river daily to reach their school,” he added.