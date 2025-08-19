Man kills wife on suspicion of infidelity, buries body in graveyard in Delhi; arrested

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old painter has been arrested along with his associates for allegedly killing his wife over suspicion of infidelity and burying her body in a graveyard in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman’s body was exhumed 11 days later during the investigation. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

The accused have been identified as Shabab Ali, Tanveer Khan (25), both natives of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, and Shahrukh Khan (28), a resident of Chandanholla, Delhi.

A missing person’s report for a 30-year-old woman, a resident of Islam Colony, Mehrauli, was lodged at the Mehrauli Police Station on 10 August by her woman friend.