Newborn falls from Guwahati hospital bed, dies

GUWAHATI: A newborn died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) reportedly after falling from a phototherapy bed at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. At around 5:30 am on Monday, the baby was found hanging from the railing of a phototherapy bed by hospital staff and declared dead.
The infant, born to Smita Deka of Guwahati’s Noonmati area, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of jaundice.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolence at the death. He warned of strong action if negligence or dereliction of duty was the reason behind the “unfortunate and painful incident.”
“I spoke to the GMCH principal who expressed surprise over how it happened. They said there were 26 infants at the unit at the time of the incident but I don’t trust anybody,” Sarma said, adding, he has directed the Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta to examine CCTV footage during the investigation.
This is the first such incident at the GMCH since its establishment in 1960. Hospital authorities ordered two separate probes. “A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident along with another ordered by the college. The reports will be submitted within 48 hours,” GMCH principal Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya told this newspaper.
The deceased infant was delivered by C-section on August 15. Utpal Bordoloi, father of the deceased, alleged that nobody had informed him of the death and he discovered it himself.
The grieving father urged the principal to suspend those who were on duty at the time of incident for the time being and demanded a fair probe and punishment for all those responsible, urging the government not to tolerate negligence by health workers. He said he would file an FIR and take legal recourse.