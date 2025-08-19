Newborn falls from Guwahati hospital bed, dies

GUWAHATI: A newborn died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) reportedly after falling from a phototherapy bed at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. At around 5:30 am on Monday, the baby was found hanging from the railing of a phototherapy bed by hospital staff and declared dead.

The infant, born to Smita Deka of Guwahati’s Noonmati area, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of jaundice.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolence at the death. He warned of strong action if negligence or dereliction of duty was the reason behind the “unfortunate and painful incident.”

“I spoke to the GMCH principal who expressed surprise over how it happened. They said there were 26 infants at the unit at the time of the incident but I don’t trust anybody,” Sarma said, adding, he has directed the Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta to examine CCTV footage during the investigation.