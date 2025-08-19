Rahul Gandhi will become PM after next Lok Sabha polls: RJD's Tejashwi at Bihar rally

NAWADA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the youth have resolved to remove the 'old and rickety' NDA government in the state, and make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the prime minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally on the third day of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada, Yadav also said the time has come for the young generation to get a chance to run the state.

"The Nitish Kumar-led government has become 'khattara' (rickety) and it needs to be urgently replaced. The young should now get a chance. We have a vision for Bihar.

The youth have resolved that they will remove from power this old and rickety government, and ensure that Rahul Gandhi is the PM after the next Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Yadav reiterated that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was an exercise to snatch people's right to vote.

"The SIR is dacoity of votes and we will not allow that to happen.

It's a conspiracy of the ruling dispensation to disenfranchise voters in Bihar," he alleged.