Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma crowned Miss Universe India 2025

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025, earning the opportunity to represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe competition, scheduled to be held in Thailand on 21 November 2025.

Manika, who hails from Sri Ganganagar, described the win as a proud moment for Rajasthan and the nation. “This achievement proves that dreams can take flight even from small towns,” she said while addressing the media in Jaipur after her victory.

Sharing her journey, Manika said she began from her hometown Ganganagar before moving to Delhi for preparations. “We must instill confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role in my success. I thank all those who supported me and made me capable of this,” she said. She added that the competition is not just a stage but a world that builds character.

In the finale, Tanya Sharma emerged as the first runner-up. The judging panel included Miss Universe India owner Nikhil Anand, actress and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, and director Farhad Samji. Anand said that Jaipur was chosen as the host city for the finale to showcase and promote India’s art and culture.