Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma crowned Miss Universe India 2025

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025, earning the opportunity to represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe competition, scheduled to be held in Thailand on 21 November 2025.
Manika, who hails from Sri Ganganagar, described the win as a proud moment for Rajasthan and the nation. “This achievement proves that dreams can take flight even from small towns,” she said while addressing the media in Jaipur after her victory.
Sharing her journey, Manika said she began from her hometown Ganganagar before moving to Delhi for preparations. “We must instill confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role in my success. I thank all those who supported me and made me capable of this,” she said. She added that the competition is not just a stage but a world that builds character.
In the finale, Tanya Sharma emerged as the first runner-up. The judging panel included Miss Universe India owner Nikhil Anand, actress and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, and director Farhad Samji. Anand said that Jaipur was chosen as the host city for the finale to showcase and promote India’s art and culture.
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela was also present as a jury member in this prestigious competition. She said, "The competition was very tough, but the winner is with us. We are very happy that we have got our winner. She will definitely make us proud in Miss Universe."
The grand finale saw 48 contestants from across the country—including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi—compete for the prestigious crown.
With this victory, Manika Vishwakarma will now prepare to raise India’s flag high on the international stage in Miss Universe 2025.