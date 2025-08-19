Second illegal mephedrone factory busted on Bhopal’s outskirts in major DRI operation

BHOPAL: Are the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's capital turning into a fertile ground for the illegal manufacturing of synthetic drugs?

A major drug cartel, reportedly operated by an overseas handler with key operatives active across multiple states, has been busted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with the arrest of seven individuals from four different states.

At the centre of the cartel was an illicit Mephedrone drug manufacturing unit operating from Jagdishpur (Islampur) village, on the outskirts of Bhopal. The factory, which was busted on Saturday, is the second illegal synthetic drug manufacturing unit to be dismantled in the vicinity of the MP capital within ten months.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the DRI, working in coordination with police forces from multiple states, including Mumbai and Surat, raided the clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility as part of a focused and coordinated operation code-named ‘Operation Crystal Break’.

The operation commenced on Saturday with the search of the illegal factory located in Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) village of Huzur Tehsil in Bhopal district. It led to the seizure of 61.20 kg of liquid Mephedrone, valued at ₹92 crore in the illicit market.

Additionally, 541.53 kg of raw materials were recovered, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a full set of drug-processing equipment, according to an official statement from the DRI released on Monday.