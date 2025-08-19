Sharda University administration booked after B.Tech student died by suicide citing bullying, stress

LUCKNOW: Sharda University appears to be sailing in troubled waters. While the institution has yet to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged death by suicide of second-year BDS student Jyoti Sharma, 21, in mid-July, reportedly due to harassment by faculty members, another tragedy has struck.

A B.Tech student, 24, died by suicide on the night of 15 August in a private hostel in Knowledge Park, barely two kilometres from the campus.

According to sources, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the Sharda University administration and unidentified individuals in connection with the death.

In a suicide note recovered from the possession of the deceased, identified as Shivam Dey, 24, a native of Purnia district in Bihar, he allegedly described himself as “useless” and wrote that he could no longer bear the “stress”.

The first information report (FIR) also alleged that “the deceased told his parents that classmates bullied him over failing the exam.”

On Sunday, two days after the incident, Greater Noida police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the administration of Sharda University and unidentified individuals, on the complaint of the student’s father, who alleged mismanagement.

“The college did not inform us that my son was not attending classes despite accepting tuition fees for the past two years,” reads the FIR.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that as per the initial probe, the student had enrolled in the university’s B.Tech course in 2022 but stopped attending classes after failing his second-year exams. “The student received a supplementary exam in the first year. He passed the supplementary exam and was admitted to the second year. But after another supplementary exam in the second year (2023), this time he failed in it and then he stopped attending classes since 2023,” said Sharda University’s Director (Public Relations), Dr Ajit Kumar.