UP govt sets up panel to chart course for utilising unused tract of land in NCR

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a committee to devise a strategy for utilising vast tracts of land lying unused under Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authorities (Yeida), said official sources.

As per the state government sources, around four lakh hectares of land has been notified under the three authorities, but the master plans cover only about 150,000 hectares, with just 40,000 hectares having actually been acquired.

The state government's move aims at speeding up the industrial growth, drawing investment, and creating jobs by making land availability smoother and more predictable for investors. As a result, the state government has set up a six-member panel, headed by the additional chief secretary of planning department, which has been entrusted with the task to submit its recommendations within 15 days. The CEO of Invest UP, the nodal body dealing with investments, will serve as the member secretary.