Uttarakhand's Bhararisain monsoon budget session marred by opposition chaos

DEHRADUN: The opening day of Uttarakhand's monsoon assembly session in Bhararisain, the state's summer capital, descended into unprecedented pandemonium on Tuesday, as opposition Congress legislators unleashed a furious protest, tearing up the agenda, hurling it across the floor, and vandalising legislative property.

The Bhararisain assembly, chosen to host the session despite monsoon travel challenges, witnessed chaotic scenes from the outset. Bhararisain, located in the Chamoli district's Gairsain tehsil, serves as the summer capital of Uttarakhand. It is situated around 14 kilometers from the town of Gairsain.

Congress MLAs not only ripped up the day's agenda but also tossed it into the air before staging a sit-in in the Well of the House. The protest escalated to physical damage, with opposition members reportedly breaking the Secretary's table, microphones, and tablets.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri expressed her profound dismay at the destruction. "This is extremely saddening," she said, lamenting the damage to crucial legislative equipment. "The Secretary's table, mics, and tablets inside the House were broken."

The unrest continued as opposition members threw microphones and reportedly attempted to overturn tables, prompting security personnel to intervene to control the situation. The escalating chaos forced Speaker Khanduri to adjourn proceedings three times throughout the day.

As the chaos intensified, Speaker Khanduri directly appealed to the opposition, urging them "not to damage government property." She sternly reminded them that while they were free to voice their concerns, "this property belongs to the common public" and is funded by their taxes. However, her pleas reportedly fell on deaf ears as the agitated opposition members continued their protest.