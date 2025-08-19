West Bengal to get seven new integrated check posts

KOLKATA: The Centre has taken initiative to construct seven new integrated check posts (ICPs) in West Bengal, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Replying to a question of BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the Centre has approved eight ICPs in West Bengal, out of which, one ICP at Petrapole is operational.

“Consequent upon approval of State Government of West Bengal on 21.11.2023 for land acquisition for setting up of remaining seven ICPs namely, Changrabandha, Ghojadanga, Fulbari, Panitanki, Hilli, Jaigaon and Mahadipur, Government of India has made the requisite payment to State Government of West Bengal towards cost of the land for these seven ICPs,” the minister stated in his reply in Lok Sabha.

He also disclosed that land has been transferred in the name of Land Ports Authority of India for ICP Jaigaon in September, 2024 and for ICP Changrabandha and Panitanki in February, this year.

“Land acquisition in respect of remaining four ICPs are at different stages,” Rai added.

According to experts, these new ICPs will not only boost international trade with Bangladesh and Nepal, but also generate employment opportunities, improve infrastructure in border areas, and enhance ease of movement for people and goods.