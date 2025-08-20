20 months after assembly polls defeat Congress alleges ‘vote theft’ in 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: More than 20 months after the Congress suffered one of its worst poll defeats against the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the main opposition party alleged on Tuesday “vote theft” in at least 27 seats during the 2023 assembly elections in the central Indian state.

Leader of opposition Umang Singhar, while sharing data-based graphics of the 2023 assembly polls with journalists, said the Congress lost to the BJP by very narrow margins in at least 27 constituencies.

“The narrow winning margins on these seats were less than the number of voters added on each of those seats in two months preceding the elections, which suggests that the BJP may have been given an unethical advantage on these seats,” Singhar alleged.

While the victory margin of BJP candidates on the 27 seats ranged between 28 votes and 15,671 votes, the number of voters added in the voter list on those seats in two months before the polls spanned between 3308 and 23,519 votes.

The 27 seats, included Surkhi in Sagar district where Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist minister Govind Singh Rajput won by 2178 votes. As many as 8994 voters were added to the voter list in the same seat in two months before the elections.