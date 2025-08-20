Alliance Air flight from Guwahati to Kolkata develops glitch mid-air, returns for emergency landing

NEW DELHI: An Alliance Air flight carrying 49 passengers from Guwahati to Kolkata developed a technical issue mid-air on Wednesday, forcing the pilot to return to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Flight 9I 756 made a safe emergency landing in Guwahati. Passengers were deboarded and immediately refunded their fares by the airline.

The ATR-72 aircraft took off at 1:09 pm.

“By 1:42 pm, the Flight Captain detected a technical glitch and announced that the flight was returning to Guwahati,” said a source familiar with the development.

The flight landed safely at 2:27 pm.

Meanwhile, the airport declared a full-scale emergency after receiving word that the aircraft was returning. “Since the flight landed safely, the emergency was withdrawn by 2:40 pm,” the source added.

Alliance Air confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the airline said, “Alliance Air flight 9I 756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air. As a precautionary measure, and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati airport.”

All passengers were deboarded safely and necessary arrangements were made. An internal investigation is under way to identify the cause of the issue, the statement said.

It added, “Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure.”