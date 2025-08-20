Appointment of IAS officers from general category sparks Raj row

JAIPUR: The appointment of four new IAS officers has triggered a major political uproar in Rajasthan. The Central Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday promoted four officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Services -2020 batch—Dr Nitish Sharma, Amita Sharma, Narendra Kumar Manghani, and Naresh Kumar Goyal—who have all been inducted into the IAS cadre.

However, controversy erupted after it was pointed out that all the newly-promoted officers belong to the general category, with no representation from SC, ST, OBC, MBC, or minority communities.

LoP Tikaram Jully and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of sidelining social justice and ignoring eligible candidates from reserved categories.

Jully called into question the intent of the BJP government: “Why did the Rajasthan government not include any officer from Dalit, backward, tribal, or minority communities in this selection?”

Meanwhile, Dotasra termed the development as “a clear display of casteist mentality”.