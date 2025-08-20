Bilu Kumar loses home, uncle missing in Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: A cloudburst struck a double whammy for Bilu Kumar of Chasoti village in J&K’s Kishtwar – his house was destroyed in flash flood and his uncle has been missing since the August 14 tragedy.

“The cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood and mudslide. Sensing danger, I asked my family members to leave the house and run for safety,” Kumar told this newspaper. “Within minutes, our house was washed away. Had we not left the home immediately, we would have died,” he said, adding that his family comprises his elderly father, wife and three children.

Fourteen people of the village went missing after the deluge. “Ten bodies have been recovered so far and four are still missing, including my uncle Somnath,” said Kumar, who is presently living in his uncle’s house with his cousins. “I and my relatives daily search for my uncle. We have shown his pictures to rescue teams and so far there is no sign of him,” he said.

Rescue teams recovered four more bodies at Chasoti on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 71. Hope is dwindling for the survival of about 70 people still trapped beneath the debris.