Chhattisgarh's cabinet gets 14 ministers for first time as 3 MLAs take oath

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office and secrecy to three ministers -- Gajendra Yadav, Rajesh Agrawal and Khushwant Saheb at the swearing-in function in Raj Bhawan, Raipur on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expanded his ministry almost 20 months after assuming office in December 2023, when the BJP returned to power in Chhattisgarh. With the expansion of the Sai cabinet, the total strength of the state council of ministers rose to 14 for the first time. All three --Yadav (MLA from Durg), Agrawal (MLA-Ambikapur) and Khushwant Saheb (MLA-Arang) are first-term legislators.



CM Sai later distributed the portfolios to the new ministers. While Yadav got school education and Gramodyog, Khushwant Saheb was allotted skill development, technical education & employment and Agrawal was given tourism, culture, religious trust and endowment.



The CM will proceed on his first scheduled 10-day foreign trip to Japan and South Korea on Thursday.



BJP insiders said that the representation following the induction of three new faces will secure caste and regional balance, though several senior BJP MLAs who kept their hopes alive to secure a place in the cabinet felt 'desolate'.