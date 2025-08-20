Children branded with hot iron rods in hostel in Rajasthan’s Barmer, spiritual teacher held

JAIPUR: A shocking case of inhuman torture has come to light from a hostel in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, where innocent children were allegedly branded with hot iron rods by their caretaker. The victims, aged between 8 and 10 years, were reportedly punished for bedwetting at night.

The incident surfaced on Saturday night (August 16) when a child, groaning in pain, ran out of the hostel. His body was bleeding and bore burn marks on multiple parts, including his thigh. Villagers rushed him to his family, bringing the ordeal to light.

Matters escalated on Tuesday after a video related to the incident went viral, prompting the family and locals to stage a protest outside the hostel. Police have since taken the caretaker into custody.

Sedwa police station officer Deep Singh said, "A complaint was received about the beating of children. The accused has been brought to the police station for questioning, and an investigation is underway."