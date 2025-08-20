Children branded with hot iron rods in hostel in Rajasthan’s Barmer, spiritual teacher held

JAIPUR: A shocking case of inhuman torture has come to light from a hostel in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, where innocent children were allegedly branded with hot iron rods by their caretaker. The victims, aged between 8 and 10 years, were reportedly punished for bedwetting at night.
The incident surfaced on Saturday night (August 16) when a child, groaning in pain, ran out of the hostel. His body was bleeding and bore burn marks on multiple parts, including his thigh. Villagers rushed him to his family, bringing the ordeal to light.
Matters escalated on Tuesday after a video related to the incident went viral, prompting the family and locals to stage a protest outside the hostel. Police have since taken the caretaker into custody.
Sedwa police station officer Deep Singh said, "A complaint was received about the beating of children. The accused has been brought to the police station for questioning, and an investigation is underway."
It is alleged that Narayangiri, a resident of Bharatpur who imparted his religious education at the hostel, regularly branded children with hot iron rods. Around 8 to10 children are believed to have been subjected to this form of torture.
Local sarpanch Mohanlal revealed that complaints had been made against the accused in the past, but they were hushed up to "protect the trust's reputation." He added, "Now once again, an inhuman act has been committed on children."
The Harpaleshwar Mahadev temple, built in 2008, started the residential hostel in 2022. About 25 children from nomadic, tribal, orphaned, and poor families live there, receiving education and religious training through the Gurukul system.