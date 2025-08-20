Class 10 boy stabbed to death with lab tool by Class 8 student in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A Class 10 student from Seventh Day School, Khokhra, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city was fatally stabbed in broad daylight on Tuesday by a Class 8 student, sending shockwaves across the city and exposing severe lapses in school security and discipline.
The attack unfolded at school dismissal, following a heated altercation sparked by prior tensions. The accused, armed with a sharp lab instrument, stabbed the victim in the stomach near the gate of Maniasha Society, just steps away from the school.
The victim, a resident of Ghodasar, managed to run towards the back of the compound before collapsing. He was rushed to Sardar Patel Hospital by fellow students but succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday morning.
An eyewitness, a Class 10 student from the same school, recounted the horror to local media, “I heard a commotion and ran inside. The attacker had just plunged a physics lab tool into his stomach. It’s a sharp device used to measure small objects. I saw it all. He pulled it out and bolted. No security guard moved a muscle, just stood and watched.”
As the injured student lay bleeding, another student lifted him into a rickshaw without a shred of help from school staff. The scene has since drawn widespread condemnation.
Sources revealed a disturbing backstory: a week before the attack, the assailant had a stairwell dispute with the victim's cousin, also a student at the school. Investigators believe the murder may have been a premeditated act of revenge, carried out with chilling precision in front of five to seven other students.
The victim’s family, upon learning of his death, stormed the school campus. In a wave of fury, they vandalised property and physically assaulted school staff, accusing them of criminal negligence and cover-ups.
From ignored warnings and zero intervention to a fatal lapse in campus safety, this is not just a story of one boy’s murder. It is a story of a system that saw the signs, and did nothing.
A child was killed in plain sight. The weapon came from a classroom. The motive allegedly came from neglect. And the silence came from everyone who should have stopped it.
Police are continuing their investigation, while public calls for accountability grow louder by the hour.