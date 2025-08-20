Class 10 boy stabbed to death with lab tool by Class 8 student in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A Class 10 student from Seventh Day School, Khokhra, in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city was fatally stabbed in broad daylight on Tuesday by a Class 8 student, sending shockwaves across the city and exposing severe lapses in school security and discipline.

The attack unfolded at school dismissal, following a heated altercation sparked by prior tensions. The accused, armed with a sharp lab instrument, stabbed the victim in the stomach near the gate of Maniasha Society, just steps away from the school.

The victim, a resident of Ghodasar, managed to run towards the back of the compound before collapsing. He was rushed to Sardar Patel Hospital by fellow students but succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday morning.

An eyewitness, a Class 10 student from the same school, recounted the horror to local media, “I heard a commotion and ran inside. The attacker had just plunged a physics lab tool into his stomach. It’s a sharp device used to measure small objects. I saw it all. He pulled it out and bolted. No security guard moved a muscle, just stood and watched.”