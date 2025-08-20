Class XII student held for attempting to set guest teacher ablaze in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur

BHOPAL: A Class XII student in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district reportedly poured petrol on a young female guest teacher from his former school and attempted to set her ablaze, police said.

Primary police investigations have revealed that the teenager had developed a one-sided love for the teacher and had some noisy tiff with her on August 15.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when the 18-year-old boy entered the guest teacher’s home, poured petrol on her, and attempted to set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter.

The 26-year-old female guest teacher of the government school of excellence in Narsinghpur town suffered around 20 percent burns (in the legs) and has been hospitalised, while the accused teenager has been detained by police and booked u/s 124 BNS, which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt with acid, etc.