Class XII student held for attempting to set guest teacher ablaze in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur

BHOPAL: A Class XII student in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district reportedly poured petrol on a young female guest teacher from his former school and attempted to set her ablaze, police said.
Primary police investigations have revealed that the teenager had developed a one-sided love for the teacher and had some noisy tiff with her on August 15.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when the 18-year-old boy entered the guest teacher’s home, poured petrol on her, and attempted to set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter.
The 26-year-old female guest teacher of the government school of excellence in Narsinghpur town suffered around 20 percent burns (in the legs) and has been hospitalised, while the accused teenager has been detained by police and booked u/s 124 BNS, which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt with acid, etc.
According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP-Narsinghpur) Manoj Gupta, the teenager and the guest teacher knew each other for the last 2-3 years and the boy seemed to have developed a one-sided love for her.
“On August 15, the guest teacher had participated in an event, due to which the teenager was angry with her and possibly attempted the extreme step due to it only three days later,” Gupta said.
Importantly, the Class XII student had studied in the same government school of excellence in Narsinghpur town till Class IX and was possibly expelled for disciplinary reasons, after which he was pursuing studies at a school in a rural area.
The Narsinghpur district, where the incident happened on Monday, is the same district, where an 18-year-old female student was brutally murdered by her 21-year-old one-sided lover in the district hospital premises in full public view in June this year.