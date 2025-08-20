‘Confluence of intent...’: Operation Sindoor in NCERT book for primary students

NEW DELHI: To educate students about the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released two special modules on Tuesday.

Presented in a conversational style, these modules detail every aspect of the operation and the run-up to it.

The first module titled ‘Operation Sindoor A saga of Valour’ is designed for the preparatory and middle stage, while “Operation Sindoor A mission of honour and bravery’ is aimed at the secondary stage. Both were released online.

The module for the junior classes starts with a picture of PM Narendra Modi meeting soldiers at Adampur on May 13. PM Modi’s quote, “Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary military operation. It is a confluence of India’s policy, intent, and decisive capability,” captions the picture, setting the tone for the book.

Details of the operation, which was launched on May 7 at 1.05 am, as outlined in press briefings, are narrated in detail with photographs and charts.