‘Confluence of intent...’: Operation Sindoor in NCERT book for primary students

NEW DELHI: To educate students about the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released two special modules on Tuesday.
Presented in a conversational style, these modules detail every aspect of the operation and the run-up to it.
The first module titled ‘Operation Sindoor A saga of Valour’ is designed for the preparatory and middle stage, while “Operation Sindoor A mission of honour and bravery’ is aimed at the secondary stage. Both were released online.
The module for the junior classes starts with a picture of PM Narendra Modi meeting soldiers at Adampur on May 13. PM Modi’s quote, “Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary military operation. It is a confluence of India’s policy, intent, and decisive capability,” captions the picture, setting the tone for the book.
Details of the operation, which was launched on May 7 at 1.05 am, as outlined in press briefings, are narrated in detail with photographs and charts.
The secondary class book details Pakistan’s attempts to disturb peace in India and the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971 and Kargil in 1999. The 2016 Uri attack, in which 19 jawans were killed, and the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans died, are detailed.
The terror camps of Pakistan, the missiles deployed by India and detailed maps on it are highlighted.
Meanwhile, the book for the seniors uses another quote from the PM: “Operation Sindoor is not just a name, but a reflection of the feelings of millions of people. It is an unwavering commitment to justice.”
It goes on to explain that it was a precision strike. The Indian armed forces targeted terror hideouts and training centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
India-Pak wars & PM Modi figure in module
